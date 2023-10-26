Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce honoring military service members

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is honoring the work of several active-duty military members in and around the city.

Thursday’s event is part of CRCC’s third Military Service Awards.

“I think It’s just important that the community comes together to honor those here in our area, in our region who are serving actively to protect the country and protect national security,” Adrian Felts said.

Felts says there’ll be more events recognizing military service as we get closer to Veterans Day.

