CAT route information now available on Apple Maps

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Apple users have a new way to get around Charlottesville.

The company has added the city to the Transit Feature on Apple Maps, which means you can now see Charlottesville Area Transit routes.

“I think it’s also an acknowledgement that Charlottesville is a destination for folks to come to visit and live,” Garland Williams said Thursday, October 26. “We’re excited about the opportunity to share our VR feed and get more people used to using CAT.”

A similar feature is already offered by Google Maps.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.