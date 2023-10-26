Augusta County Sheriff’s Office to host drug take back day event

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is collecting old medicine/drugs for National Drug Take Back Day.

Oct. 28 is National Drug Take Back Day, and emergency responders are hosting events to make disposing of old medication easy. The goal of these events is to bring awareness to disposing of unneeded drugs and protect lives.

Organizations like Strength in Peers helps people struggling with addiction. They often find people who take prescription drugs who developed an addiction after using them for their medical condition.

Jenni Collings, program manager for Strength in Peers, said people addicted to opioids and narcotics can get extremely desperate to find these drugs. Often searching through friend’s and family’s medicine cabinets. She said disposing of unneeded medicine will help people limit their intake of these drugs.

“If somebody does have that opioid addiction, if medications are there they are going to take them,” Collings said. “If you are completed with that medication, if it’s expired and you no longer need it for pain management. You need to go through the process of disposing it.”

Collings said it is unsafe to store medicine after it’s needed usage. Pharmacies keep record of what medications people are described and will give people medicine that doesn’t interact with each other to keep people safe. She said if people store medicine and take it later, it could cause fatal accidents because of reactions between medicines.

“I think the biggest thing is, don’t save your meds. At that point you can also be on different medication,” She said.

Leslie Snyder, public information officer for ACSO, said disposing of medicine and drugs not only helps addicts, it helps unsuspecting children.

“You don’t want the wrong person to get it, especially narcotics,” Snyder said. “You don’t want to leave them in any kind of area where small children could get it, or someone who has an addiction problem or something like that.”

She said most people who have leftover medications have it from either a loved one who passed away or had a major surgery that called for the medicine. She said the best way to protect people is to get rid of the medication at a safe space.

