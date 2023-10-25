UVA students protesting war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of students at the University of Virginia are protesting the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Protestors gathered at the UVA Rotunda Wednesday, October 25, to show support for the Palestinians, as well as to call on the U.S. to step away.

“It’s a genocide,” fourth-year student Lana Al’saloum. “People are dying, and it’s time to stop.”

“I hope that this and other protests and rallies around the country will call attention into this conflict, and that will call attention on the needs and grievances of both sides,” Eyleen O’rourke, a faculty member, said.

