UVA doctor raising awareness for menopause support

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research by UVA is looking into how menopause support is needed on the job.

“The average age of menopause is 51, but it’s a bell-shaped curve from 45 to 55. And then some women have early menopause,” Doctor JoAnn Pinkerton said Wednesday, October 25. “I think we need to treat menopause as a medical issue and provide support for it.”

From health to the workplace, as well as finances, researchers say menopause has surprising impacts on all.

Dr. Pinkerton says many women struggle with a work-health balance.

“Recognize it’s a time of vulnerability, and there are some women who are maybe at higher risk if they don’t have good job support, if they don’t have a partner, if they don’t speak English as a first language. All of those people need even more support, and they’re not getting it,” the doctor said. “With the aging of women across the board, and getting more women in senior leadership, they’re saying, ‘Wait, I need some help to be able to function at this high level, and I need to go find somebody who can help me.’”

Health experts are now coming together with a new guide about how you can navigate through the challenges.

