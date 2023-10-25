Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Hunters donate deer meat to the hungry

Hunters for the Hungry is accepting donations to help people in need.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG ISLAND, Va. (WVIR) - Hunters for the Hungry is accepting donations to help people in need.

The organization has donated more than 7.7 million pounds of venison to families, people experiencing homelessness, and the elderly.

Hunters can provide deer to a meat processor or collection facility.

If you are not a hunter you can still donate money to help Hunters for the Hungry process the meat.

“One thing I tell people is hunger doesn’t just happen during deer season,” Hunters for the Hungry Director Gary Arrington said, “People are hungry every day throughout the year.”

Hunters for the Hungry is also looking for more companies to help with meat processing.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

CATEC (FILE)
Dozens of employers tell CATEC what they’re looking for in possible employees
The University of Virginia Lawn (FILE)
UVA launching initiative to help entrepreneurs
(FILE)
UVA Health: Roughly 10% of patients experience long COVID
Crews are using helicopters Friday, October 27, to help fight a wildfire in Madison County,...
Helicopters called in to help contain Madison County wildfire (12p)
"Rose Girls"
‘Rose Girls’ take to Charlottesville’s gridiron