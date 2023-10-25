Hunters donate deer meat to the hungry

BIG ISLAND, Va. (WVIR) - Hunters for the Hungry is accepting donations to help people in need.

The organization has donated more than 7.7 million pounds of venison to families, people experiencing homelessness, and the elderly.

Hunters can provide deer to a meat processor or collection facility.

If you are not a hunter you can still donate money to help Hunters for the Hungry process the meat.

“One thing I tell people is hunger doesn’t just happen during deer season,” Hunters for the Hungry Director Gary Arrington said, “People are hungry every day throughout the year.”

Hunters for the Hungry is also looking for more companies to help with meat processing.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.