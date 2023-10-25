Error causes some Greene County water bills to reach into the thousands

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many residents of Greene County noticed their water bills were abnormally high this month, some bills reached into the thousands.

Greene County’s Director of Water and Sewer, Alan Harrison says calls from concerned people began flooding in this week.

“Some of those really wild ones were very high, several hundred dollars,” Harrison said Wednesday, October 25, “Maybe one of two in the thousands. No, that shouldn’t happen.”

Harrison says not to worry through because the abnormally high rates have to do with the county switching over to a new system for reading water meters and those incorrect bills with be adjusted.

The county is advising those who have not yet paid their bill to leave it and Harrison is asking for the time while the county figures out what exactly went wrong and how they can fix it before the next billing cycle.

“We know some folks are obviously not happy about this. We’re not happy about it. We’re working on it,” Harrison said.

