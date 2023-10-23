UVA holding career fair at Carver Rec. Center Oct. 25

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia will be holding a Career & Community Fair Wednesday, October 25.

More than 30 departments will be at Charlottesville’s Carver Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Quite a few of our hiring managers will be doing on-the-spot interviews,” Hollie Lee with UVA Pipelines & Pathways said Monday, Oct. 23.

The career fair will offer free headshots and help with resumes.

