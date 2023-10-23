One more frost risk before big warm-up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Blue sky, sunshine will continue on this Monday. Less wind than recent days. High temperatures near average for this time year. Another chance for some frost by Tuesday morning.

Becoming much warmer for the mid, late week and weekend. No chance of rain any time soon.

Monday afternoon: Sunshiny and pleasant. Highs in the 60s.

Monday night: Clear, calm and chilly. Lows in the 30s with patchy frost.

Tuesday: Blue sky sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs milder in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Warm sunshine with highs in the mid 80s across central Virginia. Low 60 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 80 degrees.

