Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Guns to Gardens movement arrives in Harrisonburg

This Guns to Gardens event as a simple dry run for the area with eight previously surrendered...
This Guns to Gardens event as a simple dry run for the area with eight previously surrendered firearms(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Every Guns to Gardens event takes unwanted guns to be dismantled and molded into garden tools or art pieces; on Sunday, October 22nd, the event arrived in Harrisonburg.

Guns to Gardens was held at at Trinity Presbyterian Church in collaboration with Community Mennonite Church, Shalom Mennonite Congregation and Park View Mennonite Church.

According to the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, guns kill 92 Americans every day.

“We’re following scripture turning storage into plowshares,” said planning committee member Richard Orem, “We are frustrated with the lack of action of trying to pass policies, so this is a symbolic act to eliminate a few firearms that could possibly do harm.”

The planning committee gathered the following statistics:

  • Over 43,000 Americans die every year from gun violence.
  • Approximately 60 percent of gun deaths are from suicide, followed by homicide, family violence, and accidents
  • Gun violence is the single greatest cause of death among children and teenagers in the United States

Orem hopes the Guns to Garden event leads to similar events for residents to surrender firearms.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

Firefighters battle a 2-alarm fire at a Chesterfield apartment complex.
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Chesterfield apartment complex
Community members feel the system failed the toddler
Trunk-or-Treat pushes petition for Virginia Department of Social Services investigation
March in Monroe Park
Hundreds call for a ceasefire in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war
Richmond PrideFest
Thousands attend PrideFest in Richmond