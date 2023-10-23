Advertise With Us
Cold start, then a temperature turnaround

No needed rain insight
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, and seasonal temperatures today. While much of the week will be dry, a significant warm up is expected. By the end of the week we’ll see temperatures warm into the 80s. Our next chance for needed rain will be early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, clear & cold, Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 50

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: around 60

