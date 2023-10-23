Chilly Monday Morning Start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold Monday morning with freeze and frost advisories across central Virginia, with temperatures as low as the upper 20′s. Take care of tender plants and vegetation as the may be damaged. Aside from a chilly Monday and Tuesday morning, we have another beautiful week on tap. Dry and sunny skies with a pleasant warming trend. If all goes well, we’ll be sitting in the 80′s towards the end of the week. Everyday is a pick day this week, enjoy it! And don’t forget to check back for updates.

Tonight: Chilly and clear. Lows in the upper 20′s and low 30′s.

Monday: Morning frost then warming. Highs in the low to mid 60′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Tuesday: Chilly morning, then milder. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid to upper 30′s.

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows around 50.

Thursday - Saturday: Warm and sunny. Highs around 80.

Sunday: Mild. Highs in the mid 70′s.

