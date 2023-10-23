Another earthquake confirmed in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.4 magnitude earthquake happened just a little after 4 in the morning on Sunday October 22rd.

Dr. Eric Pyle, a professor of Geology & Environmental Science at JMU says this earthquake happened along the same fault line as the 2.2 magnitude quake on October 15th.

PREVIOUS EARTHQUAKE

On Sunday, October 15 at 6:19 PM, many southern Augusta County residents heard loud noises and felt the earth shake.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said many people called in reporting the sounds from the area of Stuarts Draft Highway, White Hill Road, Old White Hill Road and Guthrie Road.

These noises were caused by an earthquake that was later confirmed by the United States Geological Survey. No injuries, property damage or power outages were reported throughout these areas.

The United States Geological Survey says a 2.2 earthquake was detected around 2 miles northwest of Stuarts Draft at around 6:20 p.m.

Typically earthquakes are posted on the USGS site very quickly, however even several hours after this event the quake was still not on the USGS website, which is why we could not confirm that it was an earthquake. WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz reached out to the USGS and we did receive a response explaining the delay.

Dr. Thomas Pratt, Geologist with the USGS responded, “Earthquakes generally are listed on our site within about 10 minutes. I do not know if it happened for this particular earthquake, but it is possible there can be delays for small ones like this because the computerized detection algorithms sometimes do not notice the really small ones (magnitude 2 is at the lower limit of what we routinely detect). It is only after we get reports of people feeling these small ones that an analyst will go back and manually look for it, then list it on our site after they conclude it was an earthquake and not a quarry or mine blast.”

The USGS has confirmed that a 2.2 earthquake was detected on Sunday, October 15. (WHSV)

DID YOU FEEL IT?

While other locations throughout the region have seen impacts from previous earthquakes in prior years, all reports of shaking or damage from an earthquake event can be submitted to the USGS here.

I went back through USGS & the historical quakes above a 1.5 magnitude. So here's that map.

Note the small cluster in Augusta Co which is near the very old Staunton-Pulaski fault line. That runs right through Gypsy Hill park

The area has a very small list of historical earthquakes, two of the largest quakes happened in Page and Pendleton Counties. However JMU Professor of Geology Dr. Eric Pyle says that this most recent quake in Stuarts Draft was likely on a very old fault line called the Staunton-Pulaski fault. This fault line, runs right through Gypsy Hill park.

If you’d like to hear more from Dr. Pyle, here’s part of the interview.

On the October 15, 2023 Stuarts Draft Earthquake

A JMU professor has a Raspberry Shake in Harrisonburg and recorded the Stuarts Draft Earthquake. This is about 30 miles from the epicenter. Both professors I talked to said likely it happened on the old Staunton-Pulaski fault which runs through Gypsy Hill Park

USGS (Maxuser | USGS)

EARTHQUAKE HISTORY

