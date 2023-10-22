Advertise With Us
Thousands attend PrideFest in Richmond

The festival was held at the Bon Secours Training Center along West Leigh Street
The festival was held at the Bon Secours Training Center along West Leigh Street.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Sunday, thousands went to the Bon Secours Training Center along West Leigh Street to attend PrideFest.

Richmond PrideFest
Richmond PrideFest(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

The annual event included live music, food and drinks as part of a celebration of Virginia’s LGBTQ community and allies.

Tom Coleman was part of the big crowds at Sunday’s festival and talked about what this event means to him.

“Acceptance, being of comradery, being with like-minded people and the acceptance of everyone in the community that are here,” Coleman told NBC12.

PrideFest was presented by Richmond Region Tourism’s OutRVA program.

The festival was pushed back to October following the heavy rains and gusty winds Tropical Storm Ophelia brought to the Richmond area in September.

PrideFest
PrideFest(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

