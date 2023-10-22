Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Third annual JackFest raises money to help families battling childhood cancer

Sign for UVA Children's Hospital Clinics
Sign for UVA Children's Hospital Clinics
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Parents and their little ones enjoyed some family fun while supporting pediatric cancer patients at this year’s JackFest Sunday, October 22.

The third annual JackFest was held at Foxfield.

All the funds raised go towards the Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville and UVA Children’s Hospital.

The festival was inspired by the Callahan family, whose son Jack, battled cancer in 2019.

“I really wanted for us to provide an opportunity to show what the Ronald McDonald House does for families in need,” Emily Callahan said, “There’s a lot of need for housing families with children with critical illnesses in our area and we need to expand what we are able to do to provide that support.”

Jack is now eight-years-old and cancer-free.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

Rivanna Trails Foundation receives Earth Flag
Rivanna Trails Foundation receives recognition from Sierra Club
Montpelier Table Auction
Montpelier auctioning off table from 1800s
(FILE)
Report shows childcare is unaffordable for many Virginians
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win