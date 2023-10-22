Third annual JackFest raises money to help families battling childhood cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Parents and their little ones enjoyed some family fun while supporting pediatric cancer patients at this year’s JackFest Sunday, October 22.

The third annual JackFest was held at Foxfield.

All the funds raised go towards the Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville and UVA Children’s Hospital.

The festival was inspired by the Callahan family, whose son Jack, battled cancer in 2019.

“I really wanted for us to provide an opportunity to show what the Ronald McDonald House does for families in need,” Emily Callahan said, “There’s a lot of need for housing families with children with critical illnesses in our area and we need to expand what we are able to do to provide that support.”

Jack is now eight-years-old and cancer-free.

