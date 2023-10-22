Rivanna Trails Foundation receives recognition from Sierra Club

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Trails Foundation received much deserved recognition from the Sierra Club and was awarded with a Blue Earth Flag to hang on its walls Sunday, October 22.

RTF began in 1922 and since then has worked to create more than 25 miles of trail systems throughout Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The Sierra Club is a nonprofit environmental organization that works to protect the environment.

“We’re here to award an Earth Flag to Rivanna Trails Foundation, because they’re awesome,” Donna Shaunesey with the Sierra Club said, “We like to give these flags out to unsung heroes of the environment.”

“Anytime another organization, especially the Sierra Club, which is one of the most credible and outstanding organizations we have in our county to come say, ‘Hey, attaboy, good job.’ It feels great,” RTF Board of Directors Tommy Sanfranek said.

What makes the trail system unique is that it connects communities together.

“This is kind of uncommon to have this amount of trail access, especially in a city the size of Charlottesville,” Sanfranek said.

The Sierra Club said it was inspired to give RTF the award after seeing how they work to get the community involved.

“So many people participate in their walks and on the trail maintenance and they’re just so impressive,” Shaunesey said.

After receiving the Earth Flag, RFT celebrated the accomplishment in their favorite way, a 5.5 mile walk on the trails.

If you are interested in the work Rivanna Trails Foundation does, you can join them on their monthly hikes or help out with trail maintenance the second Saturday of each month.

