Report shows childcare is unaffordable for many Virginians

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recent report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found childcare is unaffordable for many Virginia families.

Stefanie Papps is JLARC’s legislative analyst was involved with the study.

“We looked at the affordability of childcare throughout the Commonwealth,” Papps said, “[We found] that it’s really unaffordable for most Virginia families, especially for those with infants and toddlers.”

According to the report, 85% of Virginia families with infants say childcare is unaffordable and a higher number of low-income Virginians felt the same way.

“For parents grossing $28,000 or $30,000, it’s just untenable,” Barbare Hutchinson with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville said, “It’s indisputable that childcare is unaffordable, that’s the conclusion. The danger of not being able to afford childcare and still having to work is that a parent has to find another means of childcare. Sometimes that isn’t the safest way to go.”

Hutchinson says there are also supply and demand issues in cities like Charlottesville, where the costs of living are high.

“It’s not just that childcare is unaffordable,” Hutchinson said, “It’s a very difficult industry. Often providers aren’t being paid a living wage. The issues are really compounded when you take a bigger picture of stand back and look at the bird’s-eye-view of early education.”

High childcare costs can often lead to families making difficult decisions.

“There are probably more than a million workers in the country who are sidelined because they can’t find high quality, affordable childcare,” Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said, “They want to work, and they have skills. They’s make great employees and they have employers who are begging to hire them, but they can’t find high-quality, affordable childcare.”

Senator Kaine says JLARC’s report confirms what he already knows.

Kaine is working with a team to create a cap, so no Virginia family pays more than 7% of their income on childcare, which is the metric used to measure unaffordability in JLARC’s report.

