Protestors “pack the park” after hours

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Market Street Park is back to its normal operating hours. Those who experience homelessness had to move their tents out of the park before 11p.m. on Saturday.

Protestors were at the Market Street Park before, during and after it all took place.

“Those tents are home to people,” Rosia Parker said. “They’re not just tents.”

Parker is an activist and was at the front line of the “pack the park” protest.

“We have to lead the charge, because City Council, the city and the downtown business do not understand the trauma, the tragedy that took place here,” Parker said.

The group of at least 50 people walked from one end of the mall to the other chanting then circled back to the park where they gathered once again until it reached 11 p.m.

Parker said the solution is simple.

“All they need is a piece of land,” Parker said. “If they get a piece of land, they can live. They can make it amongst themselves. This was a community here. Now they’re separated. Now there is no community.”

Parker also said the fight is not even close to being done.

“Everybody is human,” Parker said. “We breathe the same air. We bleed the same. So just because they’re houseless, they are somebody. They’re not less than. But until the city does what they got to do it’s no more business as usual. This is the beginning.”

