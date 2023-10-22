Mutts strut their stuff at annual Strut Your Mutt Halloween Pageant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Families dressed their canine companions in costumes and the annual Strut Your Mutt Halloween Pageant at the Shops at Stonefield Saturday, October 21.

Owners and their furry friends also got to trick-or-treat for goodie bags.

NBC29 is a proud sponsor of the Strut Your Mutt Halloween Pageant and our Dominque Smith was one of the judges.

