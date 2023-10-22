Advertise With Us
Hundreds call for a ceasefire in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war

The march was organized by the Richmond chapter of American Muslims for Palestine
The march was held by the local chapter of American Muslims for Palestine.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Sunday afternoon in Monroe Park, hundreds of people gathered, with Palestinian flags and posters in hand, to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, where an Israeli siege is ongoing following a surprise attack by Hamas militants earlier this month.

March in Monroe Park
March in Monroe Park

The march was organized by the local chapter of American Muslims for Palestine, just one of the many demonstrations held across the country and the world since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

“From the river to to the sea,” said the crowds participating in the march along Belvidere Street. “Palestine will be free.”

Zaid Mahdawi, president of the local chapter of American Muslims for Palestine, helped organize Sunday’s march.

“We will be protesting the genocide that is going on at the moment in Gaza,” he told NBC12.

Demonstrators held posters in the air saying “Save Palestine” and “Let Gaza Live.”

March in Monroe Park
March in Monroe Park

Before the march, one speaker shared stories of her family in Gaza as the death toll climbs over 4,000.

“I have family in Gaza, and they’re all human. I’m here to tell you their stories,” said the speaker during the rally. “It’s not just a statistic. These were beating hearts. Do not get used to this. You need to stay sensitized.”

Mahdawi said he wants to make sure people learn and are aware of what’s going on in Palestine and Gaza.

“I’m first and foremost a Muslim Palestinian,” he told NBC12. “As a Muslim Palestinian here in the United States, where I can advocate for human lives, simply just humanity as a whole, anybody who is under oppression, I’m blessed and have the responsibility to do so.”

March in Monroe Park
March in Monroe Park

Through this march, Mahdawi is voicing their demands.

“Demanding a ceasefire, which would be the bare minimum of our demands of what’s going on. The second would be demanding the end to all U.S. funding to the apartheid state of Israel,” said Mahdawi. “The United States vetoed humanitarian pauses last week at the UN Security Council about what is happening in Gaza. They were the only ones to veto, and if it weren’t for a veto, there would be more humanitarian aid going into Gaza.”

