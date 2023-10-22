Growing season ends for part of the region

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk northwest winds on this Sunday will calm overnight. Allowing for areas of frost and freezing conditions by dawn Monday.

The region most favored for at or below freezing temperatures by sunrise Monday will be across the Shenandoah Valley.

Patchy frost likely for central Virginia. Protect tender plants and flowers you want to last longer into the autumn season by covering them up or bringing inside.

There will be one more frost risk Tuesday morning.

A warming trend for the mid and late week. Remaining dry for quite a while.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a brisk breeze. High temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Sunday night: Clear, calmer and colder. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lows in the mid to upper 30s for central Virginia.

Monday: Blue sky sunshine. Pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of frost by Tuesday morning. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Sunshiny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows not as cold, in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warmer and dry. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

