Frosty End to the Weekend

By Dominique Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A chilly end to the weekend. We’ll see daytime highs in the 60′s, but overnight into Monday and Tuesday expect frosty conditions. Overnight lows expected to be to be in the low 20′s to the m id 30′s. Areas affected are mostly expected to be west of the Blue Ridge. As we move into the week, expect a nice warming trend with daytime highs reaching the mid and upper 70′s by Wednesday and Thursday. If you were hoping for more rain, don’t plan on it this week, we’ll be on the drier side through the weekend. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the 40′s.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the upper 20′s to mid 30′s.

Monday & Tuesday: Frosty start to the morning. Highs in the low to mid 60′s. Lows in the 20′s and 30′s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Milder and sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70′s.

Friday & Saturday: Nice and sunny. Highs in the low 70′s.

