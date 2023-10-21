Advertise With Us
Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants raise more than $260,000

(FILE)
(FILE)(WPTA Staff)
By Amya Mitchell
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 600 supporters came out to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Saturday, October 21.

Together, the group of participants managed to raise more than $260,000.

There was promise garden with different colored flowers, each color representing different connections to the disease.

Judy Mandell was the top fundraiser, raising money in remembrance of her late husband.

“There’s got to be a cure this year. Not next year. It’s got to happen,” Mandell said, “That’s why I was very determined to get lots and lots and lots of money for Alzheimer’s [research.]”

Mandell raised more than $57,000.

More information about how you can join the cause can be found here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

