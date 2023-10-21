Friday Night Fury, high school football scores & highlights, Oct. 20th
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:
Monticello 35, Western Albemarle 0
Louisa County 38, Fluvanna 27
Albemarle 34, Charlottesville 6
St. Anne’s Belfield 45, Catholic 0
Gretna 55, Nelson County 7
Buckingham County 57, Prince Edward 6
William Monroe 39, East Rockingham 25
Wilson Memorial 35, Waynesboro 28
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.