Friday Night Fury, high school football scores & highlights, Oct. 20th

high school highlights
high school highlights(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:

Monticello 35, Western Albemarle 0

Louisa County 38, Fluvanna 27

Albemarle 34, Charlottesville 6

St. Anne’s Belfield 45, Catholic 0

Gretna 55, Nelson County 7

Buckingham County 57, Prince Edward 6

William Monroe 39, East Rockingham 25

Wilson Memorial 35, Waynesboro 28

