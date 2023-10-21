Electric vehicle owners gather to encourage others to go electric

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Electric vehicle owners gathered Saturday, October 21 to discuss the benefits of their eco-friendly rides.

The Community Climate Collaborative hosted an electric vehicles rally featuring nearly 20 different electric vehicles and their owners telling people why they went electric.

Several e-bikes were included to show that there are other, more affordable electric options than just electric cars.

“This is the future, so get on board,” Coles Jennings with C3 said at the rally, “Car purchases are a big deal. You live with them for a while, so get your information, talk to people, and learn what the experience is all about. Trust me, you’ll never do back as soon as you go electric.”

C3 also used the event as an opportunity to gather signatures for its zero-emissions bus campaign.

