Charlottesville families celebrate homeownership with Habitat for Humanity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville families are celebrating their new homeownership, thanks to the help of Habitat for Humanity.

The two families are now new neighbors on Coleman Street.

“It has a long history,” Najeeba Popal, one of the new homeowners said, “We were on waiting lists for a long time, maybe six years.”

Popal says it was a good opportunity to go through the process with HFHI.

The celebration included several speakers giving words of encouragement to the homeowners and HFHI took time to ask the families to join hands for a moment of silence to fill the homes with supportive thoughts and love.

