Brisk weekend wind with frost soon

Warmer later next week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Blustery northwest winds today and Sunday. Under a mainly sunny sky. Cold enough for many areas to have frost by Monday morning.

Saturday: Sun, few clouds, brisk and cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday night: Clear, calmer and colder with areas of frost by dawn. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Sunshine, blue sky with highs in the 60s. Overnight lows back in the 30s with some frost.

Tuesday: Sunshine, blue sky with a high near 70 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. Lows near 50 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s.

