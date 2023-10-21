Blue Ridge School beats Norfolk Academy 33-20

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge school football team rallied from a 7-0 deficit scoring 33 straight points and beating Norfolk Academy convincingly 33-20 Saturday afternoon at BRS.

It was Norfolk Academy’s first loss of the season. Blue Ridge got four touchdown passes from Paul Kloberdanz, including two to D’Myo Hunter from Culpeper. Darius Stafford, who’s also from Culpeper ran for two touchdowns in the win.

Blue Ridge intercepted three Norfolk Academy passes and improves to 6-1 on the season. Highlights tonight on NBC29 news at 11.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.