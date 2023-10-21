Advertise With Us
Blue Ridge School beats Norfolk Academy 33-20

Blue Ridge football wins
Blue Ridge football wins(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge school football team rallied from a 7-0 deficit scoring 33 straight points and beating Norfolk Academy convincingly 33-20 Saturday afternoon at BRS.

It was Norfolk Academy’s first loss of the season. Blue Ridge got four touchdown passes from Paul Kloberdanz, including two to D’Myo Hunter from Culpeper. Darius Stafford, who’s also from Culpeper ran for two touchdowns in the win.

Blue Ridge intercepted three Norfolk Academy passes and improves to 6-1 on the season. Highlights tonight on NBC29 news at 11.

