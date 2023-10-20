UVA Health looking to use different medications to treat COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health experts believe they may have discovered a new way to treat COVID-19.

Clinical trials are currently underway on Metformin, a drug typically used to treat diabetes. This medication may be able to decrease the risk of patients ending up in the hospital due to COVID-19.

It may also be beneficial in preventing symptoms of long COVID.

“The goal of this study, the Active 6 Study, is to find repurposed medications that can help patients who are still at home feel better more quickly and get back to their regular life,” Doctor Patrick Jackson said Friday, October 20.

The trial is looking for adults at least 30 years old with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.