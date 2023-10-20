Trial date set for man accused of murdering 3 UVA student-athletes
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Trial for the man accused of killing three UVA student-athletes and injuring others in a shooting last year is now scheduled for early 2024.
Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. appeared in-person in Albemarle Circuit Court Friday, October 20. He is facing multiple charges, including murder and malicious wounding.
Jones is waiving his right to a speedy trial, which is now set to get underway February 5, 2024.
This is a developing story.
