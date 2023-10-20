Trial date to be set for man accused of murdering 3 UVA student-athletes
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of killing three UVA student-athletes and injuring others in a shooting last year is waiving his right to a speedy trial.
Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. appeared in-person in Albemarle Circuit Court Friday, October 20. He is facing multiple charges, including murder and malicious wounding.
He is currently on the docket for February 5, 2024, which may set a trial date.
This is a developing story.
[Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article mistakenly said the trial was set for Feb. 5]
