Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Trial date to be set for man accused of murdering 3 UVA student-athletes

Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.
Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of killing three UVA student-athletes and injuring others in a shooting last year is waiving his right to a speedy trial.

Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. appeared in-person in Albemarle Circuit Court Friday, October 20. He is facing multiple charges, including murder and malicious wounding.

He is currently on the docket for February 5, 2024, which may set a trial date.

This is a developing story.

[Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article mistakenly said the trial was set for Feb. 5]

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

Tents in Market Street Park in Charlottesville
PACEM ready to help people as Market Street Park becomes unavailable
Tents at Market Street Park in Charlottesville.
‘Saturday night, the park will be cleared,’ says Charlottesville Police Chief Kochis
(FILE)
Albemarle school bus drivers asking people to follow traffic laws
Phil Giaramita (FILE)
ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita retiring at the end of 2023