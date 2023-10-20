Tracking rain, wind and frost

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front sweeps east on this Friday with rain showers arriving southwest to northeast.

Any lingering rain will exit this evening.

Cooler this weekend with a blustery northwest wind.

Cold enough for frost on a more widespread scale Monday morning and Tuesday morning!

Becoming warmer later next week and remaining dry.

Friday: A dry start to the day. Increasing clouds with showers developing by late morning into this afternoon. Rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. High temperatures in the upper 50s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 60s across central Virginia.

Friday night: A lingering shower for high school football. Cooling through the 50s. Overnight lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s by dawn. Mostly to partly cloudy.

Saturday: Sun and a few clouds. Breezy with highs in the 60s. There’s a slight shower chance Saturday evening, mainly northwest of Charlottesville. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Blustery wind with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of frost by Monday morning. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Sunshiny with highs in the 60s. Lows in the frosty 30s.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Warmer and partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

