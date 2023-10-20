‘Saturday night, the park will be cleared,’ says Charlottesville Police Chief Kochis

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police Chief Michael Kochis says officers will be enforcing operating hours at Market Street Park when they’re re re-instated this weekend.

Kochis said Friday, October 20, that anyone currently living in the park should leave as soon as possible.

“Saturday night, the park will be cleared,” the police chief said.

The city announced Friday, Oct. 13, that operating hours in the park would go back into effect at 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. The move comes in response to the increase in unhoused people camping out in the park.

The chief says officers will offer to help the unhoused by driving them and their belongings somewhere else.

“We’re going to continue to ask, ‘Where can we take you? Where would you rather go?’ Kochis said. “We will help you pack your stuff up, and we will bring you there.”

Kochis says he has gone around the park to speak with the people there. He is recommending they go to PACEM or the Salvation Army. PACEM says it will be opening its beds to the unhoused Saturday, which is earlier than normal for the organization.

“At some point, we will have to make decisions. If folks just refuse to leave after all of those efforts are made, well then a decision will be made to clear the park,” Kochis said.

The chief says he has been working with City Manager Sam Sangers to carry out short term and long-term plans.

“Police departments are not going to solve the homelessness issue in the City of Charlottesville, but we’re going to do our part,” Kochis said.

Kochis says anyone arrested will most likely be in jail over the weekend.

