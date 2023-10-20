PACEM ready to help people as Market Street Park becomes unavailable
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shelter system is opening its door early in response to the number of people staying in Market Street Park overnight.
Many have concerns PACEM will not have enough space to fit everyone.
“We’re here to serve folks who have no nowhere else to go,” Operations Manager Liz Nyberg said Friday, October 20.
Nyberg says PACEM is fully prepared for when those sleeping in the city park are asked to leave late Saturday.
“We’ve been doing this for 19 years. This is our bread & butter. The core mission of PACEM is winter emergency shelter, so this is nothing new for us,” the manager said. “We’ve never had to turn anyone away for a capacity issue that I can remember.”
Nyberg says they’ve been canvassing the park, the libraries, and other places around Charlottesville to make sure people know PACEM is available.
“We understand that a congregate shelter can be a challenging environment to be in, and we work with our guests to understand their needs and figure out a way to keep them sheltered safely for as long as possible,” Nyberg said.
An activist for the unhoused calling himself “Untitled” says PACEM’s support is crucial, but these people need more than just a place to lay their heads at night.
“People need homes,” Untitled said. “People don’t just sleep in their homes, you know? They go and spend all day in their homes. So these people have to have a home somewhere.”
Nyberg says there are systems in place with emergency responders to assist people trying to get to PACEM after 7 p.m.
The Salvation Army says it will also have additional beds.
RELATED:
- ‘Saturday night, the park will be cleared,’ says Charlottesville Police Chief Kochis
- People sleeping in Market Street Park running out of time, asking community for help
- Mixed opinions shared on Market Street Park resuming operating hours
- Charlottesville ending overnight tent camping in Market Street Park
- Complaints and concerns raised as tents remain in Market Street Park
- People living in Market Street Park asking Charlottesville to help them
- PACEM opening sooner to help Charlottesville with Market St. Park situation
- City Manager presents plan to address homelessness to Charlottesville City Council
- Chief Kochis holds press conference on Market St. Park investigation
- Legalities of tent encampment at Market Street Park
- Police Chief Kochis to hold press conference on Market St. Park investigation
- City Manager working on plan to help unhoused sleeping in Market Street Park
- Changes may be coming to Market Street Park
- Police open administrative investigation regarding Market Street Park ‘incident’
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.