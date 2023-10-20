Advertise With Us
PACEM ready to help people as Market Street Park becomes unavailable

Tents in Market Street Park in Charlottesville
Tents in Market Street Park in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shelter system is opening its door early in response to the number of people staying in Market Street Park overnight.

Many have concerns PACEM will not have enough space to fit everyone.

“We’re here to serve folks who have no nowhere else to go,” Operations Manager Liz Nyberg said Friday, October 20.

Nyberg says PACEM is fully prepared for when those sleeping in the city park are asked to leave late Saturday.

“We’ve been doing this for 19 years. This is our bread & butter. The core mission of PACEM is winter emergency shelter, so this is nothing new for us,” the manager said. “We’ve never had to turn anyone away for a capacity issue that I can remember.”

Nyberg says they’ve been canvassing the park, the libraries, and other places around Charlottesville to make sure people know PACEM is available.

“We understand that a congregate shelter can be a challenging environment to be in, and we work with our guests to understand their needs and figure out a way to keep them sheltered safely for as long as possible,” Nyberg said.

An activist for the unhoused calling himself “Untitled” says PACEM’s support is crucial, but these people need more than just a place to lay their heads at night.

“People need homes,” Untitled said. “People don’t just sleep in their homes, you know? They go and spend all day in their homes. So these people have to have a home somewhere.”

Nyberg says there are systems in place with emergency responders to assist people trying to get to PACEM after 7 p.m.

The Salvation Army says it will also have additional beds.

