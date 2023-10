CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Football Team is looking for a win on the road Saturday, October 21.

The Cavaliers will be in Chapel Hill to take on the 10th ranked North Carolina Tar Heels.

That game kicks off at 6:30 p.m., and you can watch it on CW29.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.