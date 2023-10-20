Advertise With Us
Albemarle school bus drivers asking people to follow traffic laws

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One of the most dangerous times in your kids commute to and from school is not when they’re on the bus, it’s when they’re getting on or off.

“Please stop, because you’re putting our children at risk when you don’t,” ACPS Bus Driver Charmane White said.

“I had somebody run my lights. Good thing the mom was paying attention, and did not start to cross her daughter,” ACPS Bus Driver Amanda Jenkins said.

County bus drivers say this is the biggest problem they face on the road.

According to state law, unless there is a physical barrier - such as a median - drivers have to stop when a school bus is letting students on or off.

“Places like Hydraulic Road, Rio Road, where you just have that alternating turn lane in the middle there, you’re required to stop,” Dean Dotts with the Albemarle County Police Department said.

The consequences of passing a stopped school bus is a ticket for reckless driving. ACPD says this traffic offense can be hard to catch, but it has not stopped bus drivers from trying.

“We’ve had multiple reports come in from the bus drivers that we follow up on, and they’re able to provide vehicle descriptions and license plates,” Dotts said.

Bus drivers, though, already have a lot on their plate: “Drivers are transporting up to 40 to 60 kids on these buses, and at any given time we need to pay attention to the road and to the children in the back,” Jenkins said. “These kids, they don’t pay attention a lot of the time. Adults and drivers, they should be paying attention.”

School buses do not have cameras at this time, but the county says it is working to change that.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

