ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita retiring at the end of 2023

Phil Giaramita (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Spokesperson Phil Giaramita is retiring from Albemarle County Public Schools.

ACPS announced Friday, October 20, that Giaramita plans to retire at the end of this year.

Hired back in 2011, Giaramita was the first communications professional to be employed full-time by the school division.

“Phil Giaramita took our division’s communications to a level of professionalism and effectiveness that it had not approached prior to his tenure here. He has been a trusted advisor to many and has helped build a significant and lasting profile for our school division in this community. He has been a professional role model for me and all of our colleagues. I will miss him greatly,” Superintendent Dr. Matthew Haas said in Friday’s announcement.

ACPS will conduct a national search for Giaramita’s successor.

