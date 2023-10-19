Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

World champion debater speaks at UVA

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - How to dissent was the topic of discussion at the UVA Batten School talk Thursday, October 19, with Bo Seo, a world champion debater.

The event was part of the school’s Democracy360 summit. At the discussion, Seo taught the audience how we can speak up and be heard in both our similarities and differences.

Seo says as our society becomes more diverse, it’s important to find better ways of speaking to one another.

“A good disagreement is not just what good democracies do, it’s what they are, right? It’s about our ability to hear the voices of those whom we live with, to make our differences work for rather than against us,” he said.

Seo also has a book out on this topic, “Good Arguments: How Debates Teach Us to Listen and be Heard.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

(FILE)
Albemarle County needs a few more school bus drivers
(FILE)
Blue Ridge Health District launches Outreach Network
Sales tax is waived on numerous school supplies and clothing, as well as hurricane preparedness...
Virginia’s sales tax holiday is back
Western Albemarle High School (FILE)
WAHS librarians create program to help special education students use library