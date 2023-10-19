World champion debater speaks at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - How to dissent was the topic of discussion at the UVA Batten School talk Thursday, October 19, with Bo Seo, a world champion debater.

The event was part of the school’s Democracy360 summit. At the discussion, Seo taught the audience how we can speak up and be heard in both our similarities and differences.

Seo says as our society becomes more diverse, it’s important to find better ways of speaking to one another.

“A good disagreement is not just what good democracies do, it’s what they are, right? It’s about our ability to hear the voices of those whom we live with, to make our differences work for rather than against us,” he said.

Seo also has a book out on this topic, “Good Arguments: How Debates Teach Us to Listen and be Heard.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.