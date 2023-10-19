WAHS librarians create program to help special education students use library

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Librarians at Western Albemarle High School are using grant funds to help special education students engage with the library.

“Digging into our data to see how the library was being used, and by what students, and what I found was that in 21-22, the students that have difficulty accessing the general curriculum, weren’t accessing the library at all. They just weren’t checking out books,” WAHS Librarian Lori Linville said. “Last year, 90% of students accessed resources in our library. So to see that there was this very specific 1% that was missing out really hurt my heart.”

The librarians created a program to help special education students access resources while also connecting with others.

“It’s so exciting to be able to have the funds to do fun projects like this and come up with ideas,” Special Education Teacher Sarah Cole said.

Cole says it’s helping the students find stories that are tailored to them.

“‘This book is for me, this book was picked out for learners like me,’ and they can access content in the library and a spot that feels right for them,” Cole said.

Now, these students are checking out more books and interacting with all the other students.

“Letting them hang out and make connections with their peers, and just enjoy those shared experiences together,” Cole said.

Linville says she is excited for the rest of the school year.

“Since then, I’ve noticed the students coming by more and more. They came up for Spirit Week to get their picture taken at one of our photo booths,” the librarian said.

Western Albemarle High School hopes to grow these integrated programs with special education students into other high schools in the county.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.