Virginia’s sales tax holiday is back

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s sales tax holiday is making a return this weekend.

Sales tax is waived on numerous school supplies, clothing and shoes from Oct. 20-22.

“As Virginians continue to face inflation and high prices, Virginians will receive some needed tax relief this weekend,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a news release this week.

The sales tax is also waived on hurricane and emergency preparedness products.

Youngkin signed a new budget deal last month that brought back the popular shopping holiday, which is normally held in August.

“This budget is the result of what we can accomplish when we put politics down and choose conservative commonsense solutions and make critical investments to ensure Virginia is the best state to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin said in September.

The budget also includes:

Rebates of $200 for single filers and $400 for married couples filing jointly

An increase of the standard deduction to $8,500 for single filers and $17,000 for married filers.

An increase of the business interest deduction from 30 percent to 50 percent

$653.3 million in aid for K-12 education and schools divisions

$155.6 million in new spending for mental health services

$150 million for widening Interstate 64 between Richmond and Williamsburg

$6 million for economic development activities related to the Partnership for Petersburg

