UVA Health acquires Oak Lawn property

By Maggie Glass
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health will soon be expanding into the Fifeville neighborhood with the purchase of the Oak Lawn property, a historic home.

The purchase includes five acres at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and 9th Street Southwest. There are no current plans to tear down the home.

UVA Health says while it does not know yet what that space will be used for, it wants the community to be part of the decision.

“We’re really excited to partner more and figure out and brainstorm and have further conversations with, you know, residents, community organizations, the neighborhood association, and others to really determine the best use of the Fifeville and Oak Lawn property,” Wendy Horton with UVA Health said.

One possible use for the property that’s been discussed is childcare services for both Fifeville residents and the UVA Health team.

