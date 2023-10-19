Some Showers Arrive Friday. Autumn Cold Front to Bring Cooler, Breezy Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy with some showers developing Friday, mainly for the afternoon and early evening. These showers in advance of an approaching cold front, which will make for a cool, breezy and dry weekend ahead. Currently, still not expecting too much rain, generally a tenth to a quarter inch. Unfortunate, considering the ongoing drought conditions.

The cold front sweeps east late Friday night, with skies returning mostly sunny Saturday, along with gusty northwest winds and cool temperatures. Sunday is even cooler, with daytime highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and still breezy. Colder nights Sunday into Monday and again Monday night into Tuesday, could make for more widespread frost across the region.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain showers develop - mainly by afternoon into Friday evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows near 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s. Frost risk.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs low 60s. Lows low to mid 30s. Frost risk.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to near 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs low 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low to mid 70s.

