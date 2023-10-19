Single mother given car fixed up by Louisa County High School students

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County High School’s automotive tech students have been working all year to fix up a car.

A single mother with six kids was surprised Thursday, October 19, with the students’ work.

Michelle Mendez says this gift is life-changing.

“They’ve really been helping me to get this car. It’s just been hard,” she said. “I really appreciate everything to make this happen.”

She says this car has lifted a weight off her shoulders.

“To be able to take the kids when they need to go and be able to get back and forth to work so I can do things that I need to do,” Mendez said.

Casey Hollins works with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, which awarded $10,200 to Giving Words to help get this car. She says being able to help Mendez means a lot.

“I was also a single mom, so I can completely relate to what this mom’s needs are, and it’s a really moving experience,” Hollins said.

Giving Hands was created Eddie Brown and his wife to help make a difference for single mothers.

“The component that I look at is just the hope, and just seeing that in her eyes as she received this car and just the excitement, and what it means for our boys, too,” Brown said.

