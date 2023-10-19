Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Single mother given car fixed up by Louisa County High School students

Louisa County High School’s automotive tech students have been working all year to fix up a car.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County High School’s automotive tech students have been working all year to fix up a car.

A single mother with six kids was surprised Thursday, October 19, with the students’ work.

Michelle Mendez says this gift is life-changing.

“They’ve really been helping me to get this car. It’s just been hard,” she said. “I really appreciate everything to make this happen.”

She says this car has lifted a weight off her shoulders.

“To be able to take the kids when they need to go and be able to get back and forth to work so I can do things that I need to do,” Mendez said.

Casey Hollins works with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, which awarded $10,200 to Giving Words to help get this car. She says being able to help Mendez means a lot.

“I was also a single mom, so I can completely relate to what this mom’s needs are, and it’s a really moving experience,” Hollins said.

Giving Hands was created Eddie Brown and his wife to help make a difference for single mothers.

“The component that I look at is just the hope, and just seeing that in her eyes as she received this car and just the excitement, and what it means for our boys, too,” Brown said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
James Robert Allen. Photo provided by Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Man accused of abducting a UVA student appears in Charlottesville court

Latest News

Albemarle County Parks & Rec.
Albemarle County seeking summer-related input
(FILE)
Albemarle County needs a few more school bus drivers
(FILE)
World champion debater speaks at UVA
Blue Ridge Health District (FILE)
Blue Ridge Health District launches Outreach Network