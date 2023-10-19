Advertise With Us
Pro Re Nata expanding in Staunton

Pro Re Nata to offer new stainless steel cups
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Pro Re Nata says it is one step closer to expanding its brewery to Staunton. A unanimous vote by City Council granted its rezoning request.

The new building will take over the former Coca Cola bottling facility in Staunton.

It gives them the space they need to manufacture more beer.

“Under the zoning B-1 we would have had to have opened up a restaurant to be able to brew on that site. And now with the B-2 zoning, we don’t actually have to open up a restaurant immediately,” owner John Schoeb said.

The owner of Pro Re Nata says the city government was able to get them approval in just six weeks.

