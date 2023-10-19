Advertise With Us
Pleasant Breezy Thursday

By Dominique Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sun and warmer temperatures are back. Mostly sunny skies to start the day with temperatures finally getting out of the 60s. We will see slight changes into the afternoon though. As a cold front approaches, we will see an increase in cloud coverage, followed by rain on Friday. So far, rain amounts are expected to be minimal. A bigger deal will be gusty winds into the weekend and cooler temperatures. This will be particularly important at the start of the week with overnight lows in the 30s, we could see some areas of patchy frost. Drought conditions have not improved, and with a dry week ahead, that is not expected to change. Check back for updates.

Today: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows around 50.

Friday: Afternoon and evening showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

Saturday: Clearing, sunny, and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday & Monday: Sunny, but cooler with chilly overnight. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Milder. Highs around 70.

Milder Thursday, Ahead of the Next Autumn Cold Front Friday