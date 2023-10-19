Orange Co. Historical Society asking for people to share old photos, documents

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Historical Society is looking for new photos and documents to add to its database and it wants your help.

The organization is hosting its annual Community Scanning Day Saturday, October 21. People can scan up to 10 photos or documents for free. The scanned copies are added to the Historical Society’s records.

The society says these scans help fill in the blanks of the county’s rich history.

“They may connect to something we already have,” Jessica Cifizzari with the Historical Society said. “We’re making those community connections, as well.”

Saturday’s event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historical Society on Caroline Street.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.