‘He started shooting’: Youth football coach shot 4 times at practice in confrontation with parent

An assistant coach for a St. Louis-area youth football team is recovering after he was shot by a parent. (Source: KMOV)
By Jon Kipper and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A Missouri youth football coach continues his recovery after he was shot last week by a parent during football practice.

Shaquille Latimore, an assistant coach for the St. Louis Bad Boyz, was shot four times but survived.

“Doctors say maybe if it was a half inch to the left, I wouldn’t have been able to walk again; I’d be paralyzed,” he said.

Latimore was helping coach the Bad Boyz through practice at Sherman Park when he got into a confrontation with 43-year-old parent Daryl Clemons.

“That’s when he started shooting,” Latimore said.

The shooting left him with several of his organs hit by bullets. But on Tuesday, he was able to be released from the hospital.

Clemons has since been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, both felonies.

The shooting has also upset the team, including 10-year-old Antonio Gray.

“The parent has to think about the future and what could have happened,” Antonio said.

Fellow parent Jennifer Perkins was there helping to coach as well and had multiple kids of her own there.

“Hearing the gunshots and hearing them so close, my first reaction was mommy mode,” Perkins said.

Additionally, the team is upset that they weren’t included in the upcoming playoffs as their season was suddenly canceled after the shooting.

“The three teams in the playoffs, we smoked them,” Latimore said.

Latimore thinks somebody made the call not to put them in the playoffs because of the shooting.

“I will step back just so they can let them have a season; don’t do that to them,” he said.

The city’s recreation division released the following statement regarding the team’s season:

“After a series of incidents perpetrated by adults which culminated in a shooting, the recreation division decided to suspend the team’s participation in the CityRec Legends Football League. League rules are in place to ensure the protection of our youth participants.”

Latimore said once he fully recovers, he plans to return to coaching.

