Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Law enforcement officials suspect the driver in the deadly buggy crash in Minnesota was pretending to be her twin sister.

Two children in the buggy were killed in the crash.

Originally, Sheriff John DeGeorge identified the driver in the deadly crash as Sarah Beth Petersen, 35, of Spring Valley, Minn.

Sarah Petersen has a twin sister named Samantha Jo Petersen. Documents state that Samantha Petersen was likely the one driving the car.

On Oct. 19, KTTC received 55 pages in search warrant affidavits from the Fillmore County Courthouse in Preston, filed between Oct. 4-9.

According to the affidavits, law enforcement began looking into who was driving the SUV shortly after the crash. It didn’t take long for investigators to suspect Samantha Petersen was the driver.

Court documents state both twins were on the scene when authorities arrived Sept. 25. When officers and deputies arrived, Sarah Petersen told police she was driving the SUV that is registered to her twin sister Samantha.

At that time there was another car at the crash site, also registered to Samantha Petersen.

Documents show Samantha Petersen left work at the Crossroads Hy-Vee in Rochester shortly before 8 a.m. on the day of the crash and was seen getting into the SUV and leaving.

The affidavit states this information was received from Hy-Vee staff, where she and her sister both worked. It also accuses Samantha Petersen of admitting to using methamphetamines and being high at the time of the collision.

Surveillance video also captured Samantha Petersen at some point appearing to change her shirt.

One court document concludes by sayin, “As a result of evidence located through statements and footage, it became apparent that Samantha Petersen was the likely driver of the striking vehicle.”

Wilma Miller, 7, and Irma Miller, 11, were killed in the crash. A 9-year-old and a 13-year-old were both taken to St. Marys Hospital with injuries but survived. All four of the children in the buggy were siblings and lived in rural Stewartville.

