Charlottesville School Board candidates talk policy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday night, the four candidates vying for the four open spots on Charlottesville’s School Board talked policy.

At the Jefferson School, each candidate was asked questions based on his or her pre-submitted statements.

Topics included school safety, transgender policies, and bridging gaps between marginalized students.

When asked about increasing the school’s infrastructure budget -- here’s what each candidate had to say:

“I would like to continue one of our switches to, I think, improve that relationship by having more frequent meetings with the City Councilors, again, who ultimately, unfortunately, control our top line budget number,” Chris Myer said.

“Thinking outside of the box and looking at ways that we maybe could apply for grants or other funding to be able to raise some of that money,” Shymora Cooper said.

“Of course I support raising the funds, but I also think there is some responsibilities on our state leaders and our delegates and our elected officials, as well, to do some of this work and understand the infrastructure,” Amanda Burns said.

“We need to reach out to the community and try to campaign and get together to raise money for our children,” Nicole Richardson said.

This marks the first time in almost two decades that four of the seven spots on the school board are open.

