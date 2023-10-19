Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-based Jean Theory expanding to Richmond

Jean Theory
Jean Theory(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jean Theory, a women’s clothing store in downtown Charlottesville, is expanding its services to Richmond.

The boutique carries more than 70 styles of new or gently-used premium denim jeans.

Mandy Edwards took over as the owner in April of this year, and says she is expanding to Richmond to fulfill the need of having access to good, durable jeans.

“I will be offering all the premium denim brands that I carry here,” Edwards said, “[As well as] a great collection of elevated basics and bring in a couple new things for Richmond.”

The new Richmond location of Jean Theory will open the first weekend of November.

Edwards says if you’re in need of good jeans this winter, to come visit.

